* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edge up 1 bp to 8.25 percent from early morning levels after an economic advisory panel to the prime minister said food inflation is expected to remain high. * Still, broader impact of panel forecasts and comments are muted -- bond yields still down 1 bp on the day -- as comes on the heels of inflation warnings from RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Monday and RBI Deputy Gov. Subir Gokarn on Thursday. * Bond traders have scaled back bets of a rate cut at the RBI policy review on Sept. 17 in recent sessions. * Traders are also watching the results of the 150 billion rupee debt sale later in the day. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)