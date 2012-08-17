* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edge up 1
bp to 8.25 percent from early morning levels after an economic
advisory panel to the prime minister said food inflation is
expected to remain high.
* Still, broader impact of panel forecasts and comments are
muted -- bond yields still down 1 bp on the day -- as comes on
the heels of inflation warnings from RBI Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao on Monday and RBI Deputy Gov. Subir Gokarn on Thursday.
* Bond traders have scaled back bets of a rate cut at the RBI
policy review on Sept. 17 in recent sessions.
* Traders are also watching the results of the 150 billion rupee
debt sale later in the day.
