* India's cash rate remained steady from its previous
close of 8.00/8.05 percent on the last day of the first week of
reporting fortnight.
* Banks' repo borrowings from the central bank window fall to
483.75 billion rupees, its lowest in four sessions.
*Dealers expect liquidity deficit to remain comfortable till
advance tax payments begin in mid-September.
* 3-month commercial paper rates have eased to 8.95 percent from
9.3250 percent in beginning August, signalling lower borrowing
costs.
* Total volumes in the call money market were at 101.20 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent while those in
the CBLO market were at 524.30 bln rupees at a weighted average
rate of 7.97 percent.
