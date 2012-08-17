* India's cash rate remained steady from its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent on the last day of the first week of reporting fortnight. * Banks' repo borrowings from the central bank window fall to 483.75 billion rupees, its lowest in four sessions. *Dealers expect liquidity deficit to remain comfortable till advance tax payments begin in mid-September. * 3-month commercial paper rates have eased to 8.95 percent from 9.3250 percent in beginning August, signalling lower borrowing costs. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 101.20 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 524.30 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)