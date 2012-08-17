India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
* USD/INR 1-year forward premia down at 3.4125/4325 bps versus 3.47 bps last close. * Dealer says a large petrochemical corporate has been a consistent seller in the 9-12 month tenors over past sessions. * "It may be hedging its requirements on the call of a largely range-bound rupee, as premiums are already high," says private bank dealer. * USD/INR spot also lower at 55.6725/6850 versus 55.75/76 last close. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc