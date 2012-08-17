* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.15 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate loses 1 bp to 7.80 percent, as sentiment turns positive after the government auction cut offs were in line with market expectations. * India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.3161 percent, or 99.30 rupees, on the benchmark 8.19 percent 2020 bond, in line with 8.3235 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. * "Delay in announcing the fiscal measures is also keeping the government securities market side ways thus paving the way to some receivings in the OIS market," said Shakti Satapathy, an analyst at A.K. Capital. * Focus shifts to consumer price inflation data to be released on Tuesday, traders say, adding if data comes below 10 percent it could raise hopes for a rate cut.