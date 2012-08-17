August 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date August 23, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.349

Yield 1.7245 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.3bp

over the 3.5 pct due July 2019 DBR

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0820548716

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.