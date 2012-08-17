India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
BANGALORE, August 17 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42100 ICS-201(B22mm) 42900 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35500 ICS-105(26mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 36700 ICS-105(28mm) 37400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37300 ICS-105(29mm) 38200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38000 ICS-105(30mm) 39500 ICS-105(31mm) 40500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 53500
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc