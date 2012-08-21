(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By John Foley

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is trying a new approach to going local in China: bring in foreign bosses. After country head Cai Jinyong quit last week, leadership will be centred on two newly arrived Goldman veterans. For the domestic business, probably the most valuable thing they can bring is patience.

The old approach started eight years ago, when Goldman hit on a clever workaround to tap China's restricted equities market. It funded the launch of a local brokerage, Gaohua, and created a joint venture with it to underwrite share issues in the mainland market. Goldman got contractual control of Gaohua, and an economic interest, without owning a single share. Approval went as high as China’s State Council.

It hasn’t been a great success. While Goldman’s China franchise has thrived, the equities business has produced just three mainland initial public offerings. Goldman’s $100 million of equity-related business in China’s share markets in the first half of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, trailed UBS, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. And despite employing around 300 people in China, including 100 investment bankers, Goldman hasn’t found a successor to Cai as the venture’s regulatory point person.

The new arrivals, Asia investment banking co-head Matthew Westerman and returning vice-chairman Mark Schwartz, will help Goldman do more of what it’s already good at, such as offshore listings and cross-border mergers. Of its $60 billion of China-related deals done since 2010 according to Reuters data, around half saw the firm on the non-Chinese side. Canada’s Nexen, which Goldman is advising in a potential $15 billion takeover by Chinese oil major CNOOC, gives an example.

In equities, even a whizz like Westerman, who formerly ran global equity capital markets, may struggle to liven things up. The flow of IPOs in China is tightly managed by the securities regulator, and Goldman is unlikely to compromise its global reputation by taking on doubtful clients. Goldman’s strategy of giving local equity houses a run for their money may work eventually. For now the firm is in the same boat as its rivals: the slow one.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Goldman Sachs announced that Matthew Westerman, its recently appointed co-head for Asia investment banking, would take on day-to-day management of the Wall Street firm's franchise in China, and sit on a newly created China management committee. Westerman was previously Goldman’s global equity capital markets head.

- Cai Jinyong, the former head of Goldman's China investment bank since 2008 and chief executive of its securities joint venture, resigned to become chief executive of the IFC, the commercial division of the World Bank.

- In June, Goldman brought back Mark Schwartz to run its Asia business from Beijing, and serve as a group vice chairman, after 11 years away from the bank. Schwartz was previously chairman of Goldman Sachs in Asia.

- Goldman operates in China through a joint venture with local securities business Gaohua. Goldman itself helped set up Gaohua through a loan made to individuals including current Gaohua chairman Fang Fenglei, though it does not own a direct equity stake.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [FOLEY/]

(Editing by Edward Hadas and Katrina Hamlin)

((john.foley@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS GOLDMAN

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.