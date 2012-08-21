(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By John Foley
BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs
(GS.N) is trying a new approach to going local in China: bring
in foreign bosses. After country head Cai Jinyong quit last
week, leadership will be centred on two newly arrived Goldman
veterans. For the domestic business, probably the most valuable
thing they can bring is patience.
The old approach started eight years ago, when Goldman hit
on a clever workaround to tap China's restricted equities
market. It funded the launch of a local brokerage, Gaohua, and
created a joint venture with it to underwrite share issues in
the mainland market. Goldman got contractual control of Gaohua,
and an economic interest, without owning a single share.
Approval went as high as China’s State Council.
It hasn’t been a great success. While Goldman’s China
franchise has thrived, the equities business has produced just
three mainland initial public offerings. Goldman’s $100 million
of equity-related business in China’s share markets in the first
half of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, trailed UBS,
JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. And despite employing around 300
people in China, including 100 investment bankers, Goldman
hasn’t found a successor to Cai as the venture’s regulatory
point person.
The new arrivals, Asia investment banking co-head Matthew
Westerman and returning vice-chairman Mark Schwartz, will help
Goldman do more of what it’s already good at, such as offshore
listings and cross-border mergers. Of its $60 billion of
China-related deals done since 2010 according to Reuters data,
around half saw the firm on the non-Chinese side. Canada’s
Nexen, which Goldman is advising in a potential $15 billion
takeover by Chinese oil major CNOOC, gives an example.
In equities, even a whizz like Westerman, who formerly ran
global equity capital markets, may struggle to liven things up.
The flow of IPOs in China is tightly managed by the securities
regulator, and Goldman is unlikely to compromise its global
reputation by taking on doubtful clients. Goldman’s strategy of
giving local equity houses a run for their money may work
eventually. For now the firm is in the same boat as its rivals:
the slow one.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Goldman Sachs announced that Matthew Westerman, its
recently appointed co-head for Asia investment banking, would
take on day-to-day management of the Wall Street firm's
franchise in China, and sit on a newly created China management
committee. Westerman was previously Goldman’s global equity
capital markets head.
- Cai Jinyong, the former head of Goldman's China investment
bank since 2008 and chief executive of its securities joint
venture, resigned to become chief executive of the IFC, the
commercial division of the World Bank.
- In June, Goldman brought back Mark Schwartz to run its
Asia business from Beijing, and serve as a group vice chairman,
after 11 years away from the bank. Schwartz was previously
chairman of Goldman Sachs in Asia.
- Goldman operates in China through a joint venture with
local securities business Gaohua. Goldman itself helped set up
Gaohua through a loan made to individuals including current
Gaohua chairman Fang Fenglei, though it does not own a direct
equity stake.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [FOLEY/]
(Editing by Edward Hadas and Katrina Hamlin)
