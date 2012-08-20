BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 13
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.58
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 72.3bp
over the January 2018 DBR
Payment Date August 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's Global medium term
covered note programme
ISIN XS0820929437
