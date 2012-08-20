BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 13
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KBC IFIMA
Guarantor KBC Bank
Issue Amount 500 millio euro
Maturity Date August 29, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.64
Yield 3.097 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 289.1 bp
Over the 2.75 pct April 2016 OBL
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, KBC, Morgan Stanley & Natixis
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
