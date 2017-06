* USD/INR may open marginally lower tracking the uptick in most Asian shares, dealers say. The pair last closed at 55.73/74, down 0.8 percent on the week. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 56.08-13, lower than previous 55.84-88 close. * Dealers say the pair will be weighed down by fall in global crude prices. * Oil prices slipped on Monday in choppy trading as investors worried about the European Central Bank's ability to address the euro zone debt crisis, while tight North Sea supplies and Middle East turmoil limited losses. * Shares edged up on Tuesday as investors held on to hopes the European Central Bank will act to soothe borrowing costs, even as officials denied a report about the shape of its planned bond buying strategy. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading up 0.7 percent and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.18 percent. * The euro lacked traction on Tuesday after the European Central Bank brushed aside a media report that it was considering setting yield thresholds for any moves to buy bonds. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)