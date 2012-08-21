* The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.18 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent. * Asian shares edged up on Tuesday as investors held on to hopes the European Central Bank will act to soothe borrowing costs, even as officials denied a report about the shape of its planned bond buying strategy. * CPI data is expected at 1100 India time; 0530GMT, a week after the crucial wholesale price inflation data showed an unexpected fall. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 3.08 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index rose 0.19 percent. * Maruti Suzuki is set to restart production at its Manesar factory today, after a deadly riot that shut the plant. * Traders will track Oil prices, after earlier the Brent crude hit a three-month high, raising concerns about domestic inflation * Will also eye fallout form reports by the country's federal auditor which accused the government of unfairly allocating coal blocks. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)