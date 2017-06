* USD/INR opens lower in line with gains in local shares, dealers say. The pair is at 55.58/59 versus 55.73/74 last close, up 0.8 percent on the week. * USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 55.88 after closing NY trading at 56.08-13. * Dealers say a fall in crude oil prices will keep the pressure on the pair. * The euro trod water on Tuesday but appeared increasingly vulnerable to a reverse amid festering doubts over whether policymakers can reach an accord for action next month to lift some pressure off debt stricken euro zone countries. * There may be upward pressure on the pair as month-end approaches but trading will broadly be range-bound, traders added. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)