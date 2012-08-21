* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bp to 8.22 percent aided global crude prices trending lower. * Brent crude prices stayed near $114 a barrel as investors sought clarity on policies to help the euro zone after the European Central Bank squashed speculation about further steps to contain the debt crisis. * Traders said a sustained fall in crude prices globally can help domestic inflation soften on a sustainable basis with nearly two-thirds of the country's oil requirement being imported. Brent had touched $118 levels on Friday. * Traders are watching the CPI data due later in the day, which is crucial for policy cues, traders said. The data comes a week after the wholesale price inflation data showed an unexpected fall. * Traders said value buying also emerged after bearishness last week when yields rose 8 bps following warnings on inflation from central bank officials. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)