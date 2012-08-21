Infosys rose as much as 3.7 percent on Tuesday after a U.S court dismissed harassment charges filed by a U.S. employee, ending worries about a case that had recently pressured shares of the software service exporter. In the lawsuit, Jack Palmer, an Infosys employee in the United States had said he was retaliated against by the company after pointing out what he said was the misuse of U.S. B1 visas. Infosys still faces a similar lawsuit from a former employee. Infosys shares rose 3.4 percent as of 0428 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Harichandan Arakal; Editing by Rafael Nam)