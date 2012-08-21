BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
* India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.46 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.35 percent. * Infosys shares advance 3.1 percent after a U.S court dismissed harassment charges filed by a U.S. employee, ending worries about a case that had recently pressured shares. * Other tech stocks gain: Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.6 percent while Wipro adds 1.1 percent. * Broader gains also track higher Asian shares on hopes the ECB will take action to lower borrowing costs and restore confidence in the euro zone. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct