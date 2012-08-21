* Morgan Stanley downgrades Bharti Airtel to "equal-weight" from "overweight" and cuts its target price to 280 rupees from 366 rupees . * Morgan Stanley says traffic growth is coming at the expense of operating margins as tariff wars in the sector bring down average revenue per minute for voice calls. * Investment bank adds 3G rates have also been slashed in the past six months, while overall sequential data revenue growth is declining. * Bharti Airtel has suffered a rash of downgrades this month, sending shares to their lowest since Oct. 2006 on Aug. 10 a fter posting disappointing April-June earnings. * Bharti's shares down 0.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)