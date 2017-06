* USD/INR extends fall to 55.53/54 versus its previous close of 55.73/74 on tentative demand for risk assets. * The absence of any large dollar demand from oil companies also pressures USD/INR. Traders expect the pair to trade in a broad range of 55.45 to 55.75 during the day. * India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.4 percent, tracking higher Asian shares on continued hopes the ECB will take action to lower borrowing costs. * The euro holds steady but appears increasingly vulnerable to a reversal amid doubts whether policymakers can agree a viable plan of action by next month to take some of the pressure off debt-stricken euro zone countries. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)