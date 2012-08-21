* India's overnight cash rate dips slightly below the repo rate to trade at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its Friday close of 8.00/8.05 percent as most banks have already arranged funds for their bi-weekly reserve needs. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window also falls to 360.70 billion rupees, its lowest in seven sessions, reflective of the largely easy cash conditions. * Last minute demand from banks towards the end of the reporting fortnight could push rates higher, though analysts don't expect a big hike given the eased liquidity conditions. * Cash deficit is expected to remain within the RBI's comfort zone until advance tax payments are paid in mid-September. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 98.03 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 308.08 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)