* Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra shares gain 1.1 percent as heavy rains hit some of the parched parts of the country, easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped three years ago. * Mahindra & Mahindra shares also continue to benefit after April-June earnings earlier this month showed strong demand for its utility vehicles, helping offset some of the concerns about tractor sales. * Despite fear of a drought during the monsoon season, Mahindra & Mahindra shares have surged 19.25 percent since June 1, compared with a 10.8 percent gain in the NSE index during the same period. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)