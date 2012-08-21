* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up from earlier levels to 8.23 percent after consumer price inflation data showed food prices rose in July. * The 10-year yield is up from a session low of 8.21 percent but slightly below its 8.24 percent close on Friday. * Food prices accelerated to 11.53 percent in July from 10.71 percent in June, but overall consumer price inflation slowed slightly to 9.86 percent. * Last week, wholesale inflation data reflected an unexpected drop to a near three-year low of 6.87 percent. * Steady global oil prices help ease concerns on domestic inflation, supporting bond prices. India imports nearly two-thirds of its oil requirement. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com / shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)