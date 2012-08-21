* India's main indexes hit new five-month highs, with the benchmark BSE index up 0.9 percent and the 50-share NSE adding 0.8 percent. * Software service exporters lead gainers: Infosys up 2.3 percent after a U.S court dismissed harassment charges filed by a U.S. employee. * Consumer good and auto shares also gain after heavy rains hit some of the parched parts of the country, easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped three years ago. * Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra gains 1.9 percent, Hindustan Unilever adds 1.8 percent, while Godrej Consumer products rises 4.1 percent. * Gains also helped as global stocks rise on continued hopes ECB is preparing action to lower borrowing costs in Spain and Italy. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)