* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate rises 4 basis points to 7.18 percent, its highest in over a month and half, while the one-year rate also gains 4 bps to 7.83 percent, its highest since July 4. * Dealers see increased paying in OIS rates after July CPI data stayed at nearly 10 percent, exacerbating worries that inflationary pressures would keep RBI from cutting interest rates. * India's annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in July to 9.86 percent, but food prices rose on the back of a drought in parts of the country. * Increase in risk appetite also help push OIS rates higher: European shares gain while the euro rises to a near-two week high on renewed talk the ECB could take strong action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)