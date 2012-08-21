MUMBAI, Aug 21 India received bids worth 163.70 billion rupees in unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of 252.8 billion rupee limits on offer, three market sources said on Tuesday. Traders had expected the demand for unrestricted government and corporate debt to be strong. The new long-term categories with tenor and sector restrictions saw only tepid demand, with bidders getting full allocation at near marginal cut-offs. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUT-OFF PREV CUT-OFF BIDS ON OFFER (basis points) (in bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Old Category-Government Debt 2 5.01 32.18 22.75 Long-term Category-Government Debt 0.0001 0.001 46.98 89.90 Old Category-Corporate Debt 2.80 0.11 63.22 45.91 Long-term Infra-Corporate debt 0.001 0.0002 21.32 89.21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)