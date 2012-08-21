* USD/INR trading at 55.46/47, after hitting a one week low of 55.4550, tracking gains in global risk assets. * The euro rose to a near two-week high against the dollar and a six-week peak versus the yen on Tuesday, lifted by renewed talk the ECB could take strong action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. * India's benchmark BSE rose 1.1 percent to their highest close in five months led by gains in Infosys and consumer good stocks. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)