BANGALORE, August 21 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 41900 ICS-201(B22mm) 42700 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35400 ICS-105(26mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 36700 ICS-105(28mm) 37400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37700 ICS-105(29mm) 382000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38400 ICS-105(30mm) 39500 ICS-105(31mm) 40500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 53500