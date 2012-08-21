BRIEF-Times Property Holdings posts May 2017 contracted sales
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to about RMB2,597 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.788
Reoffer price 99.788
Yield 2.418 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 190.8bp
Over the 4.25 pct Due 2017 DBR
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to about RMB2,597 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says acquisition was completed for a purchase price of approximately $152 million