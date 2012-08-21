BRIEF-Equites Property Fund concludes disposal of Cape Town office portfolio
* as of 1 june 2017, transfer of offices were registered for a combined sales consideration of r232.8 million
August 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.855
Reoffer price 99.855
Yield 1.897 pct
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.3bp
Over the UST
Payment Date August 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1-10-100
ISIN XS0821238226
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* as of 1 june 2017, transfer of offices were registered for a combined sales consideration of r232.8 million
SAO PAULO, June 5 Investors led by Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Timberland Investment Group will pay about $403 million for Weyerhaeuser Inc's Uruguay timberlands and a manufacturing business, expanding the timber asset manager's presence in the South American country.