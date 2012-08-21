August 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.855

Reoffer price 99.855

Yield 1.897 pct

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.3bp

Over the UST

Payment Date August 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

ISIN XS0821238226

Data supplied by International Insider.