August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Santander International Debt SA

Guarantor Banco Santander SA

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2014

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.828

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 449.2bp

over the OBL#154

Payment Date September 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natixis

& Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English & Spanish

ISIN XS0821078861

