BRIEF-Times Property Holdings posts May 2017 contracted sales
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to about RMB2,597 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Santander International Debt SA
Guarantor Banco Santander SA
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 04, 2014
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.828
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 449.2bp
over the OBL#154
Payment Date September 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natixis
& Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English & Spanish
ISIN XS0821078861
* Says acquisition was completed for a purchase price of approximately $152 million