August 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Delta LLoyd Levensverzekering NV (Delta Lloyd)

Guarantor Delta Lloyd NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 29, 2042

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0821168423

Data supplied by International Insider.