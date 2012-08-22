* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.7 percent. * Asian shares fell after a recent rally but the euro held near a seven-week high on Wednesday on views the European Central Bank will act to rein in surging euro zone borrowing costs and policymakers will find ways to keep Greece on lifelines. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.41 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 1.1 percent. * Unions at Indian banks representing about one million employees have called for a nationwide two-day strike beginning Wednesday to protest against reform proposals that would ease mergers and allow more foreign and private capital into the sector.. * Traders, however, expect limited impact on volumes due to strike at banks. * Also in focus is a debate in parliament on Indian auditor's report on coal fields being allocated cheaply, with the opposition calling for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to resign. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)