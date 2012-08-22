* USD/INR may open marginally lower as euro bid up overnight, dealers say. The pair last closed at 55.5650/5750. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.82-92, lower than previous 55.65-68 close. * The euro rose to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on talk the European Central Bank may act soon to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, allaying concerns about the debt crisis that has long plagued the region. * Domestic shares are seen opening weaker and are likely to weigh on the pair. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading down 0.7 percent and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.62 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)