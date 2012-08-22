BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
* USD/INR may open marginally lower as euro bid up overnight, dealers say. The pair last closed at 55.5650/5750. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.82-92, lower than previous 55.65-68 close. * The euro rose to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on talk the European Central Bank may act soon to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, allaying concerns about the debt crisis that has long plagued the region. * Domestic shares are seen opening weaker and are likely to weigh on the pair. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading down 0.7 percent and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.62 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc