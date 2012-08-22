BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
* USD/INR edges lower towards 55.49/50 versus Tuesday's close of 55.5650/5750 tracking the rise in the euro overnight, although weaker domestic shares preventing pair from falling further. * The euro was steady in Asian trading on Wednesday after hitting seven-week highs in the previous session, with investors waiting to see whether European policymakers will take action to stem the region's debt crisis. * India's main share index trading down 0.1 percent, in line with other Asian indices. * Traders say market volumes in the first 20 minutes of trade were slightly below average as Indian bank employees begin a two-day strike on Wednesday to protest against proposed reforms. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc