* USD/INR edges lower towards 55.49/50 versus Tuesday's close of 55.5650/5750 tracking the rise in the euro overnight, although weaker domestic shares preventing pair from falling further. * The euro was steady in Asian trading on Wednesday after hitting seven-week highs in the previous session, with investors waiting to see whether European policymakers will take action to stem the region's debt crisis. * India's main share index trading down 0.1 percent, in line with other Asian indices. * Traders say market volumes in the first 20 minutes of trade were slightly below average as Indian bank employees begin a two-day strike on Wednesday to protest against proposed reforms. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)