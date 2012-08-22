* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.25 percent in the absence of fresh cues, with traders watching rising crude oil prices closely. * Trading volumes were thin at 23.60 billion rupees as against 40-50 billion rupees in the first hour of trade on the central bank's trading platform. * Trading was hit as bank employees began a two-day strike protesting against proposed reforms that would ease mergers and allow more private capital, including foreign investment, in the banking sector. * Brent crude steadied near $115 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that European policymakers will act to resolve the region's debt crisis and by Middle East tensions that kept supply disruption concerns intact. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)