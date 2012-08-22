* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.12 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also fell 0.11 percent. * Fall was in line with Asian peers, that slipped as slumping Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks the euro zone debt crisis poses to regional economies. * Bharti Airtel shares down 3 percent after Credit Suisse downgrades stock and cuts target price. * Indian bank employees began a two-day strike on Wednesday to protest against proposed reforms that would ease mergers and allow more private capital, including foreign investment, in the banking sector. * State Bank of India is down 0.63 percent, while private lender ICICI Bank falls 0.64 percent. * Maruti Suzuki shares gain 1.7 percent on the second day after opening of a riot-hit factory. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)