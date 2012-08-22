* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.27 percent, steady from last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 primary dealers and banks. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.27 percent while the lowest was 8.23 percent. * RBI is expected to sell 364-day T-bills at 8.10 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.06 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 364-day T-bills comes in at 8.15 percent, the lowest at 8.06 percent. * RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 364-day bills. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Swati Bhat)