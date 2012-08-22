BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.27 percent, steady from last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 primary dealers and banks. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.27 percent while the lowest was 8.23 percent. * RBI is expected to sell 364-day T-bills at 8.10 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.06 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 364-day T-bills comes in at 8.15 percent, the lowest at 8.06 percent. * RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 364-day bills. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Swati Bhat)
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc