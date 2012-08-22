BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
* USD/INR trades at 55.46/47 versus its previous close of 55.5650/5750 amid thin volumes in the absence of some large banks and client flows on account of a nation-wide bank strike. * "We are trading as usual today. However, branches are closed and hence there are no client flows. SBI is out, hence, volumes are thin, USD/INR expected to stay rangebound through the day," a dealer with a large state-run bank said. * Traders say they do not expect much action through the day with the pair expected to continue trading in the range of 55.40 to 55.60. * The euro also continued to trade steady while stocks were marginally negative, failing to provide any clear direction to the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc