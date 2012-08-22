* USD/INR trades at 55.46/47 versus its previous close of 55.5650/5750 amid thin volumes in the absence of some large banks and client flows on account of a nation-wide bank strike. * "We are trading as usual today. However, branches are closed and hence there are no client flows. SBI is out, hence, volumes are thin, USD/INR expected to stay rangebound through the day," a dealer with a large state-run bank said. * Traders say they do not expect much action through the day with the pair expected to continue trading in the range of 55.40 to 55.60. * The euro also continued to trade steady while stocks were marginally negative, failing to provide any clear direction to the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)