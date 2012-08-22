* India's overnight cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent in thin trade on account of the bank strike though most banks have already arranged funds for their fortnightly reserve needs. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window at 389.65 billion rupees, versus 360.70 billion rupees on Tuesday, which was the lowest in seven sessions but still well within the central bank's comfort zone of plus/minus 1 percent of total bank deposits. * Last minute demand from banks towards the end of the reporting fortnight could push rates higher traders said, though a very large increase is not expected. * Cash deficit is expected to remain within the RBI's comfort zone until advance tax payments are made in mid-September. * Total volumes in the call money market were at a low 5.75 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 326.77 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.93 percent. * Volumes in the cash market were negligible due to the two-day nation-wide banks strike. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)