BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
* India's overnight cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent in thin trade on account of the bank strike though most banks have already arranged funds for their fortnightly reserve needs. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window at 389.65 billion rupees, versus 360.70 billion rupees on Tuesday, which was the lowest in seven sessions but still well within the central bank's comfort zone of plus/minus 1 percent of total bank deposits. * Last minute demand from banks towards the end of the reporting fortnight could push rates higher traders said, though a very large increase is not expected. * Cash deficit is expected to remain within the RBI's comfort zone until advance tax payments are made in mid-September. * Total volumes in the call money market were at a low 5.75 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 326.77 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.93 percent. * Volumes in the cash market were negligible due to the two-day nation-wide banks strike. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc