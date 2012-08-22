* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.1 percent * Bharti Airtel falls 3.75 percent after Credit Suisse downgrades the stock to "underperform", citing the prospect Reliance Infotel would enter the wireless voice market and further hit margins in the sector. * Pharmaceutical stocks rise, with Ranbaxy Laboratories up 3.3 percent, as a couple analyst reports cite improved sales potential in the key U.S. market. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)