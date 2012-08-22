* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate falls 2 bps to 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate edges down 1 bp to 7.81 percent. * Rates fall from around 1-1/2 month peaks hit on Tuesday, with lower Asian rates also helping prompt receiving, traders say. * Very little activity seen as most large banks stay out of the market because of a strike. * Rates are expected to remain in range through the day, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)