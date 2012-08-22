* NCC, Shipping Corporation of India, South Indian Bank and Central Bank of India fall 1 to 4 percent each after the National Stock Exchange excludes their shares from futures & options trading. * The exclusion will apply from Oct. 26, NSE says in a statement late on Tuesday. * Dealers says the move comes after India's market regulator SEBI tightened the eligibility criteria for stocks that can be traded in the F&O segment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)