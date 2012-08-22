Aug 22 Half a dozen brokerages cut their price
targets on Dell Inc's DELL.O stock, after the company slashed
its full-year outlook as customers delayed buying new computers
ahead of the launch of Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Windows 8
operating system.
The stock was set to open nearly 6 percent lower on
Wednesday.
The No. 2 U.S. PC maker forecast earnings per share of "at
least" $1.70 for fiscal 2013, compared with its previous view
for more than $2.13. [ID:nL2E8JLD9K]
Dell’s outlook suggests a much softer second half for PCs
due to tablet cannibalization even in corporate markets and a
pause ahead of Windows 8 in the consumer market, Barclays
Capital analyst Ben Reitzes wrote in a research note.
The accelerating popularity of mobile computing devices such
as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad has been eroding PC sales hurting
companies like Dell, who were not able to gain a foothold in the
tablet market.
"We believe the larger and a more secular issue for Dell is
faster than anticipated declines in PCs due to growth of Apple
products and increased competition from Lenovo," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a note to clients.
Dell is also struggling to defend its market share against
Asian rivals like Acer Inc (2353.TW) and Lenovo Group Ltd
(0992.HK).
"We note that Lenovo has been very aggressive in gaining
share in BRIC markets, which would make it difficult for Dell to
grow revenues in these markets without participating in low-end
PC markets," BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman said.
Revenue from Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) fell 15
percent in the second quarter.
For all price target cuts on Dell stock - [ID:nL4E8JM14I]
Dell shares fell to $11.63 in premarket trading. They had
closed at $12.34 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
