BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Canton De Neuchatel
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date 24 September 2027
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.003
Reoffer price 99.053
Yield 1.32 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 42bp
Over the Govt
Payment Date 24 September 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suissem, Raiffeisen & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0193395537
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.