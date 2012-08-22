BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein (LSH)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Payment Date August 28, 2012
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000SHFM220
Data supplied by International Insider.
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.