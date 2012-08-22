BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 310 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 29, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 60bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
ISIN XS0821177093
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.