BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 52700 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 44500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 43850 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 42000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 86000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 35800 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 32000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10700 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 33800 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9800 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 40750 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 18500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 24000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 775 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 350 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 98 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 170 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 43000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 19500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5800 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 987 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 1025 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 965 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 995 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1302 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1280 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1560 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 125000 2. Rapeseed Oil 86500 3. Sunflower Oil 71000 4. Kardi Oil 111000 5. Linseed Oil 84500 6. Sesame Oil 86500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 74300 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 57000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 62000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 73000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 56100 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 72000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 82500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 76500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 76500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 73500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 77800 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 126000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 825 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 865 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 49000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1000 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc