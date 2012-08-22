BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, August 22The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42000 ICS-201(B22mm) 42800 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35500 ICS-105(26mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 36900 ICS-105(28mm) 37400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37700 ICS-105(29mm) 38200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38400 ICS-105(30mm) 39500 ICS-105(31mm) 40500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 53500
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc