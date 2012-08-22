August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation

Issue Amount $800 million

Maturity Date February 28, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.955

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date August 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan & Westpac

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.