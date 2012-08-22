(Adds details, background, share movement)

Aug 21 Travel search website Kayak Software Corp's KYAK.O first quarterly results as a public company failed to satisfy high expectations from investors, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trade.

Net income in the second quarter rose to $7.3 million, or 19 cents per share, from $3.8 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 36 percent to $76.9 million.

Excluding items, analysts were expecting 24 cents a share on sales of $75.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kayak shares, which rose 11 percent to close at $30.80 in regular trade on Wednesday in anticipation of strong results, were down $2.80 at $28 in extended trade.

Kayak, which raised $91 million in its July IPO, has been among the handful of recent listings that have managed to trade above their offer price.

Other internet companies that went public recently such as Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) saw their fortunes fade as their results did not match up to the expectations of the investors.

Kayak said it processed 304 million queries in the quarter, a 33 percent increase from the year-earlier period. Queries refer to user requests for travel information that Kayak processes through its websites and mobile applications.

Kayak's software quickly finds, consolidates and sorts airline, hotel and rental-car fares from vendors and online travel agency (OTA) websites with whom they partner.

It makes its revenue through from both referrals to travel suppliers and OTAs, or distribution revenues, and from advertising placements on its websites and mobile applications.

Kayak's rivals include search engines such as Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Bing, OTAs such as Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) and Orbitz Worldwide Inc (OWW.N) and other travel information sites such as TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O) and Travelzoo Inc (TZOO.O).

