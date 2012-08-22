(Adds details, background, share movement)
Aug 21 Travel search website Kayak Software
Corp's KYAK.O first quarterly results as a public company
failed to satisfy high expectations from investors, sending its
shares down 9 percent in extended trade.
Net income in the second quarter rose to $7.3 million, or 19
cents per share, from $3.8 million, or 10 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 36 percent to $76.9 million.
Excluding items, analysts were expecting 24 cents a share on
sales of $75.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kayak shares, which rose 11 percent to close at $30.80 in
regular trade on Wednesday in anticipation of strong results,
were down $2.80 at $28 in extended trade.
Kayak, which raised $91 million in its July IPO, has been
among the handful of recent listings that have managed to trade
above their offer price.
Other internet companies that went public recently such as
Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) saw their fortunes
fade as their results did not match up to the expectations of
the investors.
Kayak said it processed 304 million queries in the quarter,
a 33 percent increase from the year-earlier period. Queries
refer to user requests for travel information that Kayak
processes through its websites and mobile applications.
Kayak's software quickly finds, consolidates and sorts
airline, hotel and rental-car fares from vendors and online
travel agency (OTA) websites with whom they partner.
It makes its revenue through from both referrals to travel
suppliers and OTAs, or distribution revenues, and from
advertising placements on its websites and mobile applications.
Kayak's rivals include search engines such as Google Inc
(GOOG.O) and Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Bing, OTAs such as
Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) and Orbitz Worldwide Inc (OWW.N) and other
travel information sites such as TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O) and
Travelzoo Inc (TZOO.O).
(Reporting By Siddharth Cavale and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
