* The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.5 percent. * Asian shares rose and the euro hit a seven-week high on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's minutes raised the prospect for more stimulus while uncertainty continued over progress in Europe's debt crisis including the European Central Bank's bold action. * Provisional exchange data show foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 966.4 million rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 0.21 percent. * Traders are keeping a close eye on FII flows and government's action on fiscal reforms for further direction. * The lower house of India's parliament may take up banking amendment bill for discussion on Thursday as a strike by about one million banking staff to protest reforms enters the second day. * Also in focus is Reserve Bank of India release of its 2011-2012 annual report at 1130 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)