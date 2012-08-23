* USD/INR may open lower in line with gains in Asian shares and with the euro at a seven-week high, dealers say. The government's move to ease overseas borrowing rules will also help push the pair lower, they added. The pair last closed at 55.4950/5050. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.50-55, lower than previous 55.82-92 close. * India has eased overseas borrowing rules, making National Housing Bank and housing finance companies eligible borrowers of low-cost housing projects. Financier SIDBI has also been allowed to access external commercial borrowing to on-lend to the medium and small scale sector. * Trading volumes will be watched as the bank strike enters the second day with volumes likely to be hit if the State Bank of India halts trading for successive sessions. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading up 0.5 percent and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.2 percent higher. * The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it is willing to deliver more monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)